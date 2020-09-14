4,049 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $900,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,690,749.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 799,240 shares of company stock worth $163,214,532 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.