$431.28 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post sales of $431.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.00 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $426.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 15.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 144.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the period. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 82.5% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 660,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.99. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

