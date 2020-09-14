$47.84 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $47.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.34 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. FibroGen posted sales of $33.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $238.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $321.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $485.98 million, with estimates ranging from $385.40 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,283 shares of company stock worth $1,570,532 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. 958,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,872. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

