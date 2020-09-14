50,032 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $424,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.77. 471,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

