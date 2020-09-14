5,087 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after buying an additional 36,521 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 468,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 34,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.1% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $2,514,318. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,845,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,002,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

