$680.80 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to post $680.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.80 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $665.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,916,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 182,581 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,400,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after buying an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 295,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 922,911 shares in the last quarter.

SUM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.