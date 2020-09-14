$727.55 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post sales of $727.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $699.90 million to $747.77 million. Brinker International posted sales of $786.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

EAT traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $49.61.

In other Brinker International news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

