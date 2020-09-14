$89.58 Million in Sales Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will report sales of $89.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.83 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $83.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $360.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.70 million to $362.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $378.94 million, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $382.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $128.55. 204,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.83. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

