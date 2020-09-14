94,993 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004,000. Microchip Technology comprises 5.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,137. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

