Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Up 9.5%

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.95 and last traded at $99.00. 905,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 648,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLRN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,241 shares of company stock worth $5,228,709. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

