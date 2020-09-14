AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Up 17.8%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s share price shot up 17.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. 2,273,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,068,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

The company has a market cap of $113.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

