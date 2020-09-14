Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Trading 13.4% Higher

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) traded up 13.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.45. 189,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 262,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acer Therapeutics news, CEO Chris Schelling acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,667.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 202,142 shares of company stock worth $707,497 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.