Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,512 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,400,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,725. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.