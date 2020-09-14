Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,943 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period.

NYSE KTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.31. 42,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

