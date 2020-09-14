Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,096,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 325,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 173,743 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 1st quarter worth about $3,456,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

