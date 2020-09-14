Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,250 BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 1,261.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,899 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 895,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 337,518 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 762,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 140,793 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn alerts:

Shares of MUJ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.96. 25,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,406. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.