Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $2,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 23.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.07. 2,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

