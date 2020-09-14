Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $686,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. 8,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,466. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

