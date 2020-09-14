Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.17. 5,539,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,263. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.