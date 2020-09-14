Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. 82,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

