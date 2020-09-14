Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 42.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 13.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps during the first quarter worth about $509,000.

Shares of VTN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,774. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

