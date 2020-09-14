Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 211.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 109,173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 163,212 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $$51.54 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 404,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,729. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11.

