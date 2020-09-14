Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 93,057 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,057 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,602.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 414,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

