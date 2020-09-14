Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 131,371 VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,000. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 124,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

