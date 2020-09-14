Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 178,007 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,075,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.73. 381,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,739. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

