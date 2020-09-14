Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,363 Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Blackrock Munivest Fund II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 4.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 42.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Munivest Fund II alerts:

Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.08. 48,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,939. Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.