Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,430 Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 33.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd alerts:

MIY stock remained flat at $$14.15 during trading on Monday. 41,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,854. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.