Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 310.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

MVF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 66,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,020. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

