Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,103 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 115,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $960,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,372,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.