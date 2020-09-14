Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.75. 237,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.67 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

