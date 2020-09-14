Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,051,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,570,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

