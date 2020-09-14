Actinium 1-Day Volume Reaches $326,033.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $218,836.15 and approximately $326,033.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,185,900 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

