Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 18.6%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) shot up 18.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.42. 2,929,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,032,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several brokerages have commented on ADAP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $44,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,387 shares of company stock worth $94,026. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,114,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,354,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 66,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

