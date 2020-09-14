Advent Interntional Corp MA Has $87.49 Million Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Advent Interntional Corp MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 4.5% of Advent Interntional Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advent Interntional Corp MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $87,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.90. The company had a trading volume of 895,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $501.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,075 shares of company stock worth $42,859,273. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

