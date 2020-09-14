Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,774,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $308.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

