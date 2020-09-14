Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

DIS traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. 7,161,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. The company has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.50, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

