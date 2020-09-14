Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,648 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.6% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $33,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 100,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 52,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

KMI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,232,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

