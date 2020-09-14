Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.27 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $7,264.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00855738 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.