Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Trading Up 15.7%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was up 15.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 299,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,812,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 9,823.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

