Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 506,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. 1,207,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,888. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

