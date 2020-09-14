Aion Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $47.38 million and $1.86 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Liqui, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00298735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00116112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01578525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00193322 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Liqui, Koinex, Kyber Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

