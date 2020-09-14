Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.95

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AATG remained flat at $GBX 72 ($0.94) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 27,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374. Albion Technology and General VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.34.

Albion Technology and General VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

