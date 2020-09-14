Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Raises Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Albion Technology and General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AATG remained flat at $GBX 72 ($0.94) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.34. Albion Technology and General VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of $79.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74.

About Albion Technology and General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

