Alchemy Pay Price Up 7.7% Today (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $251,423.47 and approximately $183.42 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,727 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

