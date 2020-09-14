Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 132.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,116 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $89,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

BABA traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,393,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,568,925. The firm has a market cap of $734.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

