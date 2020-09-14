Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Trading 10% Higher

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.21. 1,092,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 779,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,420,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

