Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Down 84.3% in August

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the August 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NFJ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 145,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,562. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

