Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Down 84.3% in August

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the August 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NFJ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 145,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,562. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.
Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.