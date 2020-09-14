Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

GOOG traded down $11.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,520.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,549.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,394.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

