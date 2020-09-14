Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.29 on Friday, reaching $1,515.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,548.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,392.60. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,030.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

