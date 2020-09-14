Amarillo Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Up 260.0% in August

Amarillo Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAAGF remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. Amarillo Gold has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amarillo Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

